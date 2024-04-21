Indian Premier League: Skippers K.L Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad fined 12 lakh each

Lucknow: The Disciplinary Committee of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has imposed a fine of Rs 12 lakh each on Lucknow Super Giants captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad for maintaining slow over-rate during their clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Friday night.

“K.L Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow,” the IPL informed early on Saturday.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakh.

Gaikwad too had to endure the same punishment.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow,” said the statement. IANS

