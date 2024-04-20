Indian runner Shalu Chaudhary cleared of doping charges after DNA test

NEW DELHI: The National Anti-Doping Agency's appeals' panel has exonerated middle-distance runner Shalu Chaudhary of doping charges and lifted her four-year ban after DNA testing revealed that her urine sample had either been tampered with or contaminated at the time of collection.

The 30-year-old Chaudhary was banned last year after she lost her appeal to NADA's disciplinary panel. She was suspended for the alleged use of two substances including a stimulant and peptide hormones.

The runner, who is a national-level medallist in 800m, subsequently sought a DNA testing of her urine sample, a plea that was rejected by the disciplinary committee but accepted by the appeals panel. The DNA testing was eventually conducted at the Forensics department of King's College, London. Agencies

Also Read: Ethiopian runner Tigist Ketema breaks world record for fastest marathon debut

Also Watch: