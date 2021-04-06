Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan bounces back to be in contention for Olympic berth

OMAN: Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan overcame the disappointment of a poor second race on Day 1, in which she had finished seventh, to get back into contention for a 2021 Tokyo Olympics quota on Day 2 of the Mussanah Open Championship on Sunday.



The first Indian woman to win a sailing World Cup medal, Kumanan, is currently leading the Laser Radial event of the Championship — which is an Asian Olympic Qualifier — having finished on top in Race 3 and second in Race 4 on Day 2.

The other Indians in the category, Ramya Sarvanan and Harshita Tomar, were placed third and fourth, respectively.

Kumanan had made history last year when she had become the first female Indian sailor to win bronze in the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, USA.

In the Laser Standard class, Vishnu Saravanan, with nine points, was placed third on Day 2 after coming in second in Race 3 and fourth in Race 4.

The Mussanah Open provides two Asian spots each in the Laser Radial and Laser Standard classes, while all other classes have one Asian spot for Tokyo.

In the 49er class, the pair of KC Ganapathy (Helm) and Varun Thakkar (Crew) is third with a net total of 20. The duo finished fourth in Race 4, fifth in Race 5 and third in Race 6.

A total of 10 races are held in the Laser Standard and Laser Radial categories, while for all other events there are 12 races. The top 10 in each category then compete in the medal races. The aggregate of points then decides the winners. IANS



