Indian Senior Men’s Team leave for Saudi Arabia to play World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan

New Delhi: A 25-member Indian Senior Men’s Team left for Abha, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 15, 2024, to play the away tie against Afghanistan in the Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

The Indian team will play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21, 2024, in Abha (March 22, 12.30 am IST). India’s home match against Afghanistan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024. IANS

