Indian shuttler Arati Patil qualifies for Para-Badminton World Championships 2024

Pune: Indian shuttler Arati Patil, has confirmed her berth at the upcoming BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024, to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from February 20 to 25. The 23-year-old Kolhapur resident is currently ranked 13 in the women’s singles (standing/upper limb impairment) SU5 world rankings. The Khelo India gold medallist Arati won a mixed doubles silver medal at the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games and has accumulated seven bronze medals in women’s singles and doubles events at various international para-badminton competitions. Arati has previously competed at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in 2019. IANS

