Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal launches Badminton Academy at Monte South in Byculla

Mumbai: Olympics medallist Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has launched a Badminton Pros academy here at Monte South in Byculla. The Badminton Pros academy and pay-to-play sports facility located within the 12.5-acre Monte South campus, will be managed by leading sports operator Hotfut Sports and will feature two badminton courts.

Adani Realty and Marathon Group announced the grand opening of the newest edition of Badminton Pros Academy powered by Saina Nehwal at Monte South. The academy will offer expert coaching for all levels of players from leading, certified instructors.

Saina said that her dream is to see young talent flourish and achieve their goals, and Badminton Pros academy is a significant step in that direction. IANS

Also Read: Badminton ace Saina Nehwal fires back at Congress MLA over ‘sexist jibe’ at Gayatri Siddeshwara

Also Watch: