Indian squad for Egypt World Cup announced

NEW DELHI: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday announced a 24-member Indian squad to take part in the years first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol, to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from February 26-Mar 8.



The team will assemble for a camp at New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) on February 9 before departing for the Egyptian capital on February 25. Due to Covid conditions in India, the National Selection Trials, scheduled in January 2022, were postponed. There was no time left for conducting the trials before the cut-off date for selection of teams for the Cairo World Cup.

In the event, the Selection Committee of the NRAI decided to consider the Qualification score along with final ranking points of the 64th National Shooting Championship Competition (NSCC), to arrive at the final ranking for selection of the teams. Six coaches and two physios will also be accompanying the team for the World Cup. The ranking chart considered and the team for participation in the ISSF World Cup, Cairo, Egypt, is enclosed along with this release. IANS

Also Read: We have been able to move the game forward pretty quick: Lanning

Also Watch:

