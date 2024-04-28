Indian Super League 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant bank on home advantage against Odisha FC

Kolkata: After a thrilling first leg that saw Odisha FC secure a narrow 2-1 victory, eyes are now focussed on the second leg of the semifinal clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. The stakes are high as both teams battle it out for a spot in the final of ISL 2023-24, though Odisha has the edge because of their victory in the first leg at Bhubaneswar.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to capitalise on their home advantage as they aim to overturn the deficit and book their place in the final. The Mariners showed glimpses of their quality in the first leg, with Manvir Singh's stunning strike providing them with an early lead. They will be banking on their attacking prowess and the support of their passionate fans to stage a comeback.

On the other hand, Odisha FC will be buoyed by their performance in the first leg, where they showcased resilience and determination to secure victory. With players like Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna in their ranks, Odisha FC poses a significant threat going forward. They will be aiming to maintain their momentum and produce another strong performance to seal their spot in the final.

Overall in 10 matches played between these two teams, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won four while Odisha could win only 1 as five games ended in draws. IANS

