Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24: Late goal helps Hyderabad FC win thriller

Chennai: Hyderabad FC secured their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 campaign as the Thangboi Singto-coached team defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday night. Sajjad Parray scored the lone goal of the match in the 89th minute to seal victory for Hyderabad FC.

In an encounter in which forwards from both sides created numerous goal-scoring chances, Hyderabad FC returned as the happier unit as the Marina Machans were handed a massive blow amidst their aspirations to qualify for the playoffs. The crossbar of both goalposts was rattled multiple times, but the eventual breakthrough came in the form of Sajjad Parray netting the winner amidst an overcrowded Chennaiyin FC box in the 89th minute of the contest. IANS

Also Read:Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford penalties give Manchester United 2-0 win over Everton

Also Watch: