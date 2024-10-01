Indian Super League (ISL): East Bengal FC announce departure of head coach Carles Cuadrat

Kolkata: After successive disappointing performances by the Red and Golds, East Bengal FC on Monday announced the departure of head coach Carles Cuadrat.

The Kolkata-based club displayed a sloppy performance in past few months. In the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL), East Bengal played three matches and failed to clinch their first win of the 2024-2025 season.

Presently, the Red and Golds stand in the 12th place in the ISL standings and yet add their maiden points of the season.

Taking to their official X handle, East Bengal FC confirmed that Cuadrat resigned from his post. The Kolkata-based club added that the Spaniard helped them win the Kalinga Super Cup earlier this year.

The Red and Golds also wished Cuadrat for his future endeavours. While concluding, East Bengal confirmed that Bino George will serve as the club's interim head coach.

"#EastBengalFC regretfully announces the departure of Carles Cuadrat as Head Coach following his resignation. Coach Carles led us to the Kalinga Super Cup title earlier this year and a runners-up finish in last year's Durand Cup. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best for the future. Bino George will be the interim Head Coach of the team. We'll make further announcements in due course," East Bengal FC wrote on X. In their previous match of the ISL, East Bengal FC conceded a disappointing 3-2 loss against FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

It was Borja Herrera's hattrick, which earned FC Goa their first win of the ongoing ISL season.

One of the main achievements of the Spaniard at the Kolkata-based club was to end their 12-year drought, guiding them to a stellar Kalinga Super Cup title win earlier this year. (ANI)

