Indian Super League (ISL): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC keen to get season back on track

Jamshedpur: With a place in the playoffs at stake, Jamshedpur FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday as both teams hope to gain something from this match.

Kerala Blasters FC have suffered defeats in four out of their previous five matches this season. The Yellow Army is stuck at fifth spot in the standings at present, having 29 points from 18 games.

They have not officially made it to the playoffs yet but are a good eight points ahead of the sixth-placed Punjab FC (21), who have played a game more (19) than the Kochi-based team (18).

Jamshedpur FC have won twice in their previous five matches, earning 20 points from 19 games. They are a point behind Punjab FC and will be locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, and FC Goa respectively to round off their league campaign.

The first place looks significantly far off for Kerala Blasters FC at the moment, but they will want to recover some form before potentially heading into the playoffs.

Kerala Blasters FC held the upper hand in most of their proceedings in the first half of the season. However, their form has deteriorated since then, and they have failed to score in each of their last two away fixtures in the ISL. The last time they went with more away games without finding the back of the net even once was in three matches between October-November 2016. IANS

Also Read: Indian Super League (ISL): Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City match result revised after league rule breach

Also Watch: