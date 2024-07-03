Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) sign Noah Sadaoui for two-year contract

New Delhi: Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) have secured the services of forward Noah Sadaoui on a two-year contract, which will keep him at the Club until 2026.

The star forward become the club’s first foreign signing of the summer. He will link up with his new team in Thailand, where they are scheduled to kick-off preseason preparations.

The 30-year-old has 54 appearances in the ISL, with a mouth-watering tally of 29 goals and 16 assists to his name over the last two seasons. IANS

Also Read: AIFF rejects premier 1 club license of Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC

Also Watch: