Indian Super League: NorthEast United FC seal dramatic 3-2 win over Inter Kashi FC

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over 10-man Inter Kashi FC in Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

Jithin MS (45+2’) gave the Highlanders the lead on the stroke of half-time, before Andy Rodriguez (63’) doubled the advantage from the spot. Inter Kashi fought back through Sergio Llamas (71’) and Mohammed Asif (82’), but Parthib Gogoi (90’) struck late to seal all three points. The result takes NorthEast United FC to 10 points from 11 matches.

Juan Pedro Benali’s men began on the front foot and steadily grew into the contest. The first big opportunity fell to Jithin around the half-hour mark following a swift counter-attacking move involving Rodriguez and Thoi Singh, but his effort was blocked at the last moment.

The Highlanders continued to threaten as the half progressed. Jairo Samperio saw his low drive come off the post before being denied by Inter Kashi custodian Shubham Das moments later. The persistence paid off in stoppage time when Dinesh Singh won a crucial aerial duel, allowing Jairo to hold off his marker and lay it off for Jithin, who rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

After the break, NorthEast United FC almost doubled the lead from the restart through Thoi, but his Inter Kashi defence held their composure. The Highlanders ensured they remained in control throughout and doubled the lead just after the hour mark.

Once again, Dinesh won the duel, and Macarton won the second ball. He put Jairo through on goal with a sublime pass, but Wayne Vaz clumsily fouled the latter inside the box. The referee had no hesitation in giving Vaz his marching orders and awarding the hosts a penalty. Andy calmly hammered his penalty home.

The visitors then restored parity through Llamas and Asif, but Juan Pedro Benali’s men kept their composure in search of a winner, which arrived in the 90th minute through a brilliant strike by Gogoi.

NorthEast United FC next face Chennaiyin FC at home on May 10.

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