Indian Super League: Punjab FC cruise past Bengaluru FC

New Delhi: Debutants Punjab FC scored three goals past Bengaluru FC to secure a comfortable 3-1 victory in Round 13 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season to move to ninth position in the table in the match played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Wilmar Jordan Gil, Luka Majcen and Madih Talal scored the goals for the home side while Sunil Chhetri scored the consolation goal for The Blues. This is the home side’s second victory of the season.

Punjab FC moved to ninth position with 11 points from 13 matches while Bengaluru FC dropped to 10th with 11 points. Punjab FC will face Kerala Blasters FC on 12th February at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. IANS

