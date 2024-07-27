Indian Super League: Punjab FC sign Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzlijak

Mohali: Punjab FC have announced the signing of Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzlijak, their first foreign signing ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Mrzlijak last featured for Croatian top-flight club, HNK Gorcia. The 31-year-old was born in Zagreb and primarily plays as a defensive midfielder. He graduated from the famous Dinamo Zagreb Academy, which has produced the likes of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Vedran Corluka, Josko Gvardiol, Dejan Lovren, Niko Kranjcar and many others.

Also Read: Fans invade pitch, goal disallowed as Morocco ‘win’ against Argentina two hours after scheduled end !

Also Watch: