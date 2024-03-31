Indian Super League: We still have a real chance of Top-6, says Owen Coyle

Kolkata: With the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 in its final stage and the race for the playoffs intensified, seven teams are still in contention for the remaining two spots. Chennaiyin FC are one of them and head coach Owen Coyle believes that his side can qualify for the knockout stage.

Placed 11th in the table with 18 points but only three less than sixth-placed Punjab FC, Chennaiyin have four matches left this season. Positive results in their remaining matches will confirm their place in Top-6, however the road to qualification will not be without challenges.

Chennaiyin will resume their campaign after a short international break against tough Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a blockbuster Sunday clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

“We still have a real chance this year of going to the top six. To do that we need to perform really well and look to get a result tomorrow which we’ll keep on doing.

“I think we’ve no doubt about it, we let ourselves down badly in the last game (against Hyderabad). Had we won the game as we should have, we’d actually be sitting in the 6th position with a game in hand. The margin of sitting in eleven to six is absolutely nothing,” head coach Coyle told the media during a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have scored 38 goals so far—the most by any team this season, have already qualified for the playoffs with an eight-match unbeaten streak. The 57-year-old tactician is fully aware of the strong challenge but said his side is not afraid and will take the field with a positive mindset to try and win the game.

“They’ve very, very good players. So we’re very respectful of the challenge we face but we know at very best, as we’ve shown, if we can perform the way we did against Odisha then we’ll be capable of winning a game and that’s why football is an amazing game and it’s never really how you start the season, it’s how you finish.

“There’s no doubt we face a difficult task. That’s the nature of football. But it wouldn’t stop us in our endeavours to go and get a result for our audience because we still have a realistic chance of making the top six. To do that, you have to come to big venues, big arenas against very good teams and win games. And that’s what we’re trying to do,” Coyle further added. (IANS)

