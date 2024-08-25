Indian Super League Welcomes Mohammedan Sporting Club as Newest Member for 2024-25 Season Following I-League Triumph

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday officially confirmed the promotion of Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC), making them the newest member of India's top-tier league. Starting from the 2024-25 season, Mohammedan SC, one of the oldest active football clubs in the nation, will compete in the top tier of Indian football, bringing the total number of clubs in the ISL to 13. This promotion follows Mohammedan Sporting's 2023-24 I-League title-winning campaign.

Mohammedan SC won the I-League 2023-24 with 52 points, securing 15 wins and seven draws. The Kolkata club lost just twice during their successful campaign, scoring 44 goals and conceding just 22. They will become the third club from the City of Joy in the Indian Super League. The 133-year-old club thus became the second club after Punjab FC to earn a promotion to the ISL from the second-rung I-League.

In their debut season in ISL, Punjab FC defeated the likes of Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, and East Bengal in what can only be described as a solid outing for the Shers. They finished eighth in the 2023/24 ISL season and recently reached the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup where they agonizingly lost 6-5 on penalty shootouts against Mohun Bagan Super Giants after 90 minutes of action saw them finish level at 3-3. IANS

