Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal to make Wimbledon singles main draw debut

New Delhi: Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal is all set for his Wimbledon main draw debut. His participation marks the first time in five years that an Indian will compete in the Wimbledon singles draw. The main draw of the grass court major is scheduled to begin on July 1.

Nagal has competed at Wimbledon once before, in the qualifying rounds in 2018, where he lost in straight sets to Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak. The last Indian to play in the Wimbledon singles draw was Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

The 26-year-old, who is currently ranked 94 in the ATP rankings, has achieved a new career-high men’s singles ranking of 80 last month.

Nagal won the Junior Wimbledon Boys’ Doubles title in 2015 with his Vietnamese partner Nam Hoang Ly. Notably, Ramanathan Krishnan was the first Indian to win the a junior’s Wimbledon title in 1954.

He will also make his Roland Garros main draw debut on clay this month. The main draw matches at the second Grand Slam of the year begin on May 26. IANS

Also Read: Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal achieves career-high rankings of 80; Rohan Bopanna loses No.1 spot in doubles

Also Watch: