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Indian Wells Doubles Semifinal: Bhambri-Goransson Defeated by Rinderknech-Vacherot

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson’s campaign at the Indian Wells Open ended in the men’s doubles semifinal after losing to Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot.
Indian Wells Doubles Semifinal
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Indian Wells: India’s Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson’s campaign at the Indian Wells Open ended in the men’s doubles semifinal after losing to Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot.

The cousins Rinderknech and Vacherot, who rose to fame last year when they played the third unseeded final in Masters 1000 history in Shanghai, advanced to their first career doubles final with a 7-5, 6-7(3), 10-5 victory over Bhambri and Goransson inside Stadium 1. IANS

Also read: Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson Cruise to Victory at Indian Wells Masters

Yuki Bhambri
Indian Wells Doubles Semifinal

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