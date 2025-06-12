Indian women beat Belgium 2-1 in tour of Europe

Antwerp: The Indian junior women’s hockey team continued their winning streak in the tour of Europe with a well-deserved win over Belgium.

India edged past the Belgian side with a tight scoreline of 2-1 at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium. Lalthantluangi (35’) and Geeta Yadav (50’) scored goals for India.

The first half remained goalless as both sides couldn’t manage to break the deadlock in the tight contest. In the 35th minute, India finally scored the opening goal as Lalthantluangi successfully converted a fortunate penalty stroke.

In the last quarter, Van Hellemont (48’) scored the equalizer through a field goal for Belgium. However, just two minutes later, Geeta Yadav replied with a field goal herself and grabbed the winner for India.

India then defended well to fend off the Belgian attacks in the final 10 minutes of the game and ensured they enjoyed another win over Belgium.

After wrapping up the promising outing at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, the Indian team has now reached Europe for the five-match tour, which they kicked off their tour of Europe with a fantastic win against Belgium on Sunday.

The Indian side won the game 3-2 at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein.

After two consecutive wins, the Indian junior women will next play Belgium for the third and final time in their Tour of Europe on June 12.

In Argentina, the Indian side delivered strong performances against quality opposition. They registered a 2-1 win and a 2-2 (2-3 SO) loss against Chile, earned a 1-1 (2-0 SO) win and a 2-4 loss against hosts Argentina, and defeated Uruguay twice — 3-2 and 2-2 (3-1 SO). IANS

