Indian women create history by reaching semifinals of Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC)

New Delhi: The Indian women’s team made history in the Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) 2024 by securing a maiden semifinals berth while the men went down to Japan in the quarterfinals on a mixed day for the Indian teams in Selangor, Malaysia, on Friday. The focus was on the women's team, considered by many as the weaker of the two squads because of the inclusion of some new players, belied expectations as it blanked Hong Kong 3-0 to storm into the semifinals for the first time in the history of the competition. The men went down 2-3 against Japan in a hard-fought encounter, missing out on a place in the semifinals.

The Indian women's team, which had upset China on Tuesday to top Group W, capitalised on a favourable quarterfinal draw with two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu once again leading the charge. Sindhu, who is returning after a long injury-induced layoff, started strong against Lo Sin Yan Happy but had to regroup herself after a second-game hiccup to win 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 to give India the lead.

The women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa then proved that they were the pair in form as they got the better of the world No.18 combination of Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam 21-10, 21-14 to put India within striking distance of the semi-final spot.

Ashmita Chaliha then wrapped up the quarterfinal encounter with a 21-12, 21-13 win over Yeung Sum Yee. Assured of a medal, India will now face top seeds Japan, who defeated China 3-2 in the other quarterfinals. IANS

