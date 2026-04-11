Indian women shooters miss 3P finals at ISSF World Cup in Granada

New Delhi: All three Indians in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) competition in the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol, in Granada, Spain, could not progress beyond the qualification stage with Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole and Olympian Anjum Moudgil logging scores of 587 each to finish in 18th and 19th spots respectively.

Ayushi Podder shot 585 to finish 27th. The eighth and final qualification spot went to 589.

Also, on Friday, Ankur Goel was the best-placed Indian in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) with a score of 289 after the first stage precision round. Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu shot 287 while Neeraj Kumar shot 282. The trio come back on Saturday for the second rapid-fire qualification stage before the top eight progress to the final. IANS

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