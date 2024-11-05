Indian women to host England, Australia, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe as Women's FTP For 2025-29 Announced

New Delhi: India will be playing host to England, Australia, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the newly-announced women’s 2025-2029 Future Tours Programme, which outlines matches for the fourth edition of the ICC Women’s Championship.

In the scheduled announced by the ICC on Monday, India will be playing its away matches in New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Ireland in the same period. The second women’s FTP will run from May 2025 to April 2029.

This FTP sees an ICC women’s event to be played each year with the inaugural six-team Champions Trophy scheduled for 2027. The other events during the period are the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025 (India), Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026 (the United Kingdom) and another edition of Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028 (host yet to be announced).

The number of participating teams in the ICC Women’s Championship will be at 11 this time, Zimbabwe added to the championship for the first time. In all, 132 ODIs will be played in 44 series of three matches each, lending context by way of a qualification pathway to the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in 2029.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, England will host India and New Zealand for a tri-series while Ireland will host Pakistan and the West Indies. Sri Lanka and the West Indies are among other Members scheduled to host T20I tri-series, in 2027 and 2028, respectively. IANS

