Indian women’s cricket team reach Australia

Sydney: The Indian Women’s cricket team touched down in Australia for the multi-format series, which will commence on February 15. India’s tour will include three T20 matches, three One-Day Internationals, and a historic one-off Test. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in all the formats, with Smriti Mandhana continuing as vice-captain.

In a video released by the BCCI Women on Monday, Indian cricketers were looking excited for the tour down under. Top-order batter Smriti talked about the celebrations after RCB won their second WPL title and how she is feeling coming back to national duty.

“Very hectic, I would say, but worth it. We had a lot of fun, but now back to national duty,” she said in a video released by BCCI on X. IANS

