Indian women’s football team slips to 69th in latest FIFA rankings

NEW DELHI: The Indian women’s football team has dropped two places to 69th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Tuesday. The Blue Tigresses were most recently featured in the four-team FIFA Series 2026 tournament held in Kenya, where they finished third. India beat Malawi 3-2 in the third-placed playoff match after earlier losing 0-2 against Kenya. The host nation went onto lose 0-2 against Australia in the final. Agencies

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