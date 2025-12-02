Sports

Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh resigns

Harendra Singh, the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, has decided to step down from the role owing to personal reasons, Hockey India informed.
New Delhi: Harendra Singh, the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, has decided to step down from the role owing to personal reasons, Hockey India informed in a statement on Monday.

Explaining his decision, Harendra Singh said, “Coaching the Indian women’s hockey team has been a privilege that has been a highlight of my career. Though personal reasons call me to step away, my heart remains with this extraordinary team and their ongoing success. I will always cherish my journey with Hockey India and continue to support their efforts to take Indian hockey to the highest levels of achievement.” IANS

