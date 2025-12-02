Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh resigns

New Delhi: Harendra Singh, the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, has decided to step down from the role owing to personal reasons, Hockey India informed in a statement on Monday.

Explaining his decision, Harendra Singh said, “Coaching the Indian women’s hockey team has been a privilege that has been a highlight of my career. Though personal reasons call me to step away, my heart remains with this extraordinary team and their ongoing success. I will always cherish my journey with Hockey India and continue to support their efforts to take Indian hockey to the highest levels of achievement.” IANS

