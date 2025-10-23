India’s batting coach optimistic about Ro-Ko’s form ahead of 2nd ODI against Australia

Adelaide: Ahead of the second ODI against Australia, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak remains optimistic about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form, citing their strong IPL experience and preparation, despite their disappointing return to international cricket in the first ODI against the Aussies.

The series opener marked the much-awaited return of Kohli and Sharma to competitive cricket since they retired from Tests earlier this year.

The pair made a much-anticipated return to an international fixture since the ICC Champions Trophy Final at the start of March, when they contributed modest returns with the bat against Australia in Perth on Sunday. On their return, the duo flopped with Rohit posting 8(14), while Virat returned with an eight-ball duck. Moreover, persistent rain made it difficult for India to post a daunting total, as they lost the game by seven wickets.

"I don't think there was any rustiness. They played the IPL, and their preparation has been very good. I think both of them have a lot of experience. Even before coming to Australia, their preparations were excellent. So I think it's too early to even think like that," Kotak told the reporters.

"They both look in very good touch to me. They batted really well yesterday. Every net session, their approach has been excellent," he added.

Kotak said that BCCI kept tabs on Ro-Ko's fitness and practice routines through updates from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and stated, "You need to find the right time to intervene, and with senior players, you don't want to intervene if it's not required."(ANI).

