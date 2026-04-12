India’s Billie Jean King Cup Playoff Hopes End as Ankita Raina Falls to Korea’s Dayeon Back

NEW DELHI: Ankita Raina waged a spirited fight before going down in straight sets to Korea’s Dayeon Back, as India was knocked out of the World Cup Playoffs race in the Billie Jean King Cup in New Delhi on Saturday, the final day of the competition. Placed fourth in the standings at the start of the day, India needed a 3-0 win over Korea to break into the top two. Captain Vishal Uppal opted for his most experienced player Ankita to begin the crucial tie, but Dayeon Back quelled the home challenge to break Indian hearts. Ranked 581 and aged 33, Ankita played her heart out after an indifferent opening set against the 343rd-ranked Korean, but that was not enough as she lost 1-6, 5-7 in one hour and 55 minutes. Agencies

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