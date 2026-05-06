India’s Compound Men Secure Top-10 Finish in Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifiers

NEW DELHI: Former world champion Ojas Deotale led from the front as India’s men’s compound team secured a top-10 finish in the qualification round of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai on Tuesday. Deotale, who became India’s first-ever male world champion in archery by winning the 2023 World Archery Championships in Berlin, was the best-placed Indian, shooting 711 points to finish seventh overall that set the tone for the team’s effort.

Sahil Jadhav also logged in 711 points, taking the next spot on X-count, while Kushal Dalal completed the trio with an overall 18th-place finish as India sealed the third seeding in the team event.

Asian Games medallist Abhishek Verma, however, endured a disappointing outing, finishing 25th with 705 points to miss out on the team combination. He will still feature in the individual elimination rounds.

In the women’s compound section, former world champion Aditi Swami finished 13th with 700 points—seven behind USA’s Alexis Ruiz, who topped the qualification.

Pragati was the second-best Indian at 19th with 697 points, while multiple World Cup winner Jyothi Surekha Vennam slipped to 21st, as the trio combined to give India the fifth seeding in the women’s team event.

Mexico, South Korea and the USA occupied the top three spots.

Deotale and Aditi will pair up in the compound mixed team event.

The duo, which topped its respective Indian charts in qualification, combined for 1411 points to secure the sixth seeding.

The recurve qualifiers will begin on Wednesday. Agencies

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