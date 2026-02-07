‘India’s cricketing talent shines’: PM Narendra Modi wishes U19 team

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation's political and sports establishment in sending congratulatory messages to the India U19 team after it clinched their record sixth title in Harare.

"India’s cricketing talent shines. Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons, too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours," Modi posted on X. IANS

