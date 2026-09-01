India’s Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal announces candidature for AITA presidency

New Delhi: India’s Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal has announced his decision to contest the forthcoming elections for the presidency of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), saying his lifelong association with the sport and his desire to contribute to its future growth have prompted him to enter the race.

Rajpal, a former player who has also served Indian tennis in several administrative and leadership roles, said his decision followed extensive deliberations and discussions with members of the tennis fraternity.

“It is after a lot of introspection and interactions with well-wishers in the tennis fraternity and other friends that I have decided to contest the forthcoming elections of the prestigious All India Tennis Association as President," Rajpal said in a statement on Monday.

The 55-year-old said tennis had remained central to his life since his early years as an aspiring player and that his vision was to see the sport grow further across the country.

“Tennis is not just a sport for me, it has been my life, since the time I was a young boy who wished to make it big. At 55, when many summers have passed, my heart still beats for Indian tennis. It is my dream and vision for India that a sport which has produced so many champions at home should grow further by leaps and bounds.”

Rajpal also linked his vision for Indian tennis to the country's ambition to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, describing the sport's potential across cities and smaller towns as waiting to be fully harnessed.

“It is the wish of millions of Indians that India gets to host the Summer Olympics in 2036. It could be the greatest opportunity to bring glory to Indian tennis by achieving a podium finish in home country. The potential is, indeed, explosive in cities as well as smaller towns and it is waiting to be ignited.”

Rajpal's association with the game dates back to his playing days in the 1980s, when he emerged as the Asian Junior Champion and one of the world's leading junior players. He also won national and international titles and was an Asian Games medallist in Beijing before a serious back injury brought his playing career to an early end.

His subsequent journey in the sport has included nearly a decade of involvement in tennis administration through the AITA and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), apart from his role as India's non-playing Davis Cup captain.

Rajpal said leading the Indian team in Davis Cup ties had been among the most satisfying experiences of his sporting journey, particularly in helping players perform on the international stage.

“Even as a businessman, my heart has always been in sport, particularly tennis. Having been involved in tennis matters at large for almost a decade in AITA and DLTA has been a learning and enriching hands-on experience. As the non-playing Davis Cup captain of Team India in several Davis Cup engagements, it was enormously satisfying to be with and motivate our immensely talented players to give their best and bring glory to the nation by advancing to the second-round qualifiers. India will now play against South Korea this September for a place in the final eight nations. For those who say India does not have players in the Top 100, results in the Davis Cup are testimony to their skill and will.” IANS

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