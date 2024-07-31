India’s Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra arrives in Paris Olympic Games village with eye on gold

Paris: Defending Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra arrived in Paris Olympic Games village on Tuesday and joined his fellow teammates in the French capital.

Neeraj, who won the historic gold medal in Tokyo Olympics, took to social media to share the news of his arrival in Paris.

"Namaskar, Paris! Excited to finally reach the Olympic Games village," Neeraj wrote on his X post.

The 26-year-old also wrote an inspiring message for the Indian athletes on the 'Wall of Positivity'. "This is the time for the performance," he wrote on a sticky note, pasted on the wall.

Neeraj will compete in the Men's Group A Javelin Throw Qualification Round at Stade de France on August 6. The countrymen are hoping of another podium finish for the star athlete in the Olympics. In Tokyo, he became the first track and field athlete to win an individual gold medal for the country. He was the second Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold after Abhinav Bindra, who won the gold in 2008 Beijing Olympics in 10m air rifle competition. (IANS)

