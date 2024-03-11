India’s Mona Agarwal-Aadithya Giri pair clinches silver in Mixed Team Air Rifle Standing

NEW DELHI: India’s Mona Agarwal clinched her second medal in the ongoing Para Shooting World Cup, bagging a silver partnering Aadithya Giri in the Mixed Team Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event here on Sunday.

On a day when the hosts won two silver and two bronze medals, Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Manish Narwal and his partner Rubina Francis lost to China’s Li Min and Yang Chao 12-16 in the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol (SH1) gold-medal match.

India also won a bronze medal in the same event with Bhakti Sharma and Rudransh Khandelwal defeating the Cuban pair of Yenigladys Suarez and Loriga Rodriguez 16-8. Agencies

