India's practice session at Melbourne Cricket Ground cancelled

MELBOURNE: Team India's practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday was cancelled due to rain even as the Australian team went ahead with their practice session. A statement from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Sunday said, "India's practice session today at the MCG has been cancelled due to rain".



The Aussies, however, confirmed that they were practising at the MCG on Sunday morning.

The Indian and Australian squads were set to practise on Saturday and Sunday at the MCG before departing for Sydney on Monday. IANS

