India’s Pranavi Urs placed second in Aramco Team Series Korea

Seoul: India’s Pranavi Urs shot a superb 3-under 69 to be tied second after the first round of the Aramco Team Series – Korea. Playing in her first year on the Ladies European Tour, Pranavi had five birdies and two bogeys.

Among the other Indians in the field, Vani Kapoor (77) was tied for the 70th spot while Diksha Dagar, making her 100th start on the LET, had a rough day with eight bogeys and her only birdie came on the 18th and final hole. She was T-91 and will need a strong second round to seek a strong finish.

Pranavi, who came through her domestic Tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, where she has won multiple times, was also Tied 4th in the team competition along with Singapore’s Shannon Tan (73) and fellow Indian Vani Kapoor (77) and amateur Cho. IANS

