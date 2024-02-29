India's R Praggnanandhaa crushes German Vincent Keymer in Prague Masters Chess tournament

Prague: India's R Praggnanandhaa came up with a scintillating performance to grind down German Vincent Keymer in the first round of the Prague Masters Chess tournament that got underway in Prague on Wednesday. With this win Praggnanandhaa also added some more spice to the tale around the highest rated Indian as he again overtook Viswanathan Anand in live rating to clinch the top spot in the country. Nodirbek Abdusattar of Uzbekistan defeated Nguyen Thai Dai Van of Czech Republic while Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran was the other player to score a full point at the expense of Bartel Mateusz of Poland.

In other games of the day, D Gukesh had a chance to fight for more but had to settle for a draw with Richard Rapport of Romania, and Vidit Gujrathi split the point with David Navara of Czech Republic. Agencies

