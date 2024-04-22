India’s Ramit Tandon stuns world No. 11 Victor Crouin in El Gouna International Open

El Gouna: India’s Ramit Tandon defeated French world No. 11 Victor Crouin 3-1 in the second round of the El Gouna International Open, a USD 198,000 prize money PSA Platinum squash event. World No 40 Tandon, who has a direct entry to the World Championships to be played in Egypt next month, won 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 in 52 minutes for his second victory in five meetings over the Frenchman.

Tandon, who beat Egyptian world No 62 Aly Hussein 11-6, 11-9, 11-5 in the first round of the 48-player draw, will meet Peruvian World No 3 Diego Elias in the third round. Elias has won both of his previous meetings against the Indian. Agencies

