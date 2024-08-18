India’s SAFF U20 Championship Campaign: Defending Champions Announce Ricky Meetei Haobam as Captain and Ebindas Yesudas as Vice-Captain

Kathmandu: Two days remain before India’s SAFF U20 Championship campaign gets underway, and having the tag of defending champions seems to provide extra motivation to the boys ahead of the tournament. India landed in Kathmandu late on Friday and head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri, along with head of delegation K.I. Nizamuddin proceeded the next morning by announcing to the lads that Ricky Meetei Haobam and Ebindas Yesudas would be given the role of captain and vice-captain, respectively. India are the defending champions of the SAFF U20 Championship, which they won in Bhubaneswar two years ago. IANS

