India’s Spinners Concede 10 No-Balls in Colombo Test, Third-Highest Since 2021

Colombo: India’s spin attack has already bowled 10 no-balls in the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, making it the third-highest tally by a spin unit in a Test since 2021.

Only Afghanistan’s 15 no-balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2023 and India’s 14 against England in Chennai in 2021 are higher than India’s current tally. World No 1 Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leads the list of most no-balls by spinners in Tests since 2021, with 88, well ahead of Pakistan’s Noman Ali (40) and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Embuldeniya (33).

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