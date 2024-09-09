India’s Stellar Performance Secures 5-1 Victory Over Japan at Asian Champions Trophy

NEW DELHI: Defending champions India emerged winners against the Japanese with a convincing 5-1 result at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Moqi, China, on Monday. This victory has come after an overwhelming victory against host nation China with 3-0 in the match. It has underlined the dominance of this team in the tournament.

India did not waste much time making their dominance evident. Sukhjeet Singh brought up an attractive display of attacking artistry when he scored a delicately contrived goal, thanks to the brilliant cross from the right side by Sanjay, within two minutes of the match. The momentum was carried forward when Abhishek applied the nail a minute later, elegantly beating the Japanese defenders en route to the net.

The Indian team, relentless in pressure, carried on with Sanjay's precision in the conversion of a penalty corner in the 17th minute that further solidified India's commanding 3-0 lead. Japan, not yet in rhythm, tried hard to get up from the beginning but were out of steam with India's strong defense and quicker counter-attacks.

Nevertheless, in the 21st minute, Japan was very promising to reduce the deficit from a penalty corner; however, its drag flick was easily walled. India continued to dominate possession with 67% and circle entries at 11 and then came close to stretching their lead while a miss from Vivek Sagar kept the scoreline at a standstill.

The third quarter provided a momentary resurrection of Japanese hopes when Kazumasa Matsumoto scored in the 41st minute, but it was a consolation goal, as India pressed on with a renewed sense of determination. Jarmanpreet Singh made a perfect assist to Uttam Singh, who took a brilliant field goal in the 54th minute to push the lead to 4-1.

India's relentless attack continued right until the final whistle, with Sukhjeet Singh sealing the match with his second goal in the 60th minute following a slick assist from Abhishek, this final flourish sealed the scoreline of 5-1 and took India to the top of the points table with two wins on the trot.

Man of the Match Abhishek said, "It was a combined effort from everyone today. We stuck to our basics, carried out our attack properly, and made sure we were on target. Very pleased to receive this Hero of the Match award."