India's Sumit Nagal bows out in second round of Monte Carlo Masters

Monte Carlo: Sumit Nagal, the first Indian to qualify for the main draw at the Monte Carlo Masters after 49 years, bowed out of the tournament after losing to seventh seed Holger Rune at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France Thursday.

After losing the first set 3-6, Nagal made a comeback, winning the next 6-3. Put Rune shifted gears in the final set, establishing his domination with a 6-2 win. Nagal lost 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 in 2 hours and 11 minutes, but made heads turn with a breakthrough run at the prestigious Masters 1000 tournament. Agencies

