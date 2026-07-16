India’s women boxers bag 19 medals, dominate Asian U-19 & U-23 Championships in Jakarta

Jakarta: India capped off a stellar campaign in the women’s section of the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, securing a total of five gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals across U-19 and U-23 categories in the finals held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

In the U-19 women’s category, India secured two gold and six silver medals, underlining the depth of its youth programme.

Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) delivered a dominant performance to clinch gold with a 5:0 win over Uzbekistan’s Nazokat Mardonova, while Prachi also secured gold with a convincing victory over Indonesia’s Dira Artika.

India’s other finalists in the U-19 category put up strong fights but settled for silver, contributing to the team’s overall tally. In the U-23 women’s category, India registered an equally impressive showing with one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.

Nisha (54kg) led the charge with a commanding 5:0 victory over Japan’s Koiin Kokufu to clinch gold. India’s other gold medallists in the category continued their strong form to finish on top of the podium.

Meanwhile, Nikita Chand (60kg), Kajal (65kg), and Muskan (75kg) fought hard in their respective finals but settled for silver after facing strong opponents from Uzbekistan. The bronze medals came from semifinal finishes, further highlighting India’s consistency across weight categories.

With these results, India once again showcased exceptional depth and dominance at the youth level, particularly in the women’s division, with a clean sweep into the finals.

India’s overall performance in the women’s section reflects its growing dominance in age-group boxing at the continental level, with a strong pipeline of talent delivering across both U-19 and U-23 divisions. (IANS)

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