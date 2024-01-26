Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat bow out; George lone Indian in fray

NEW DELHI: India’s Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat suffered straight-game defeats in their respective pre-quarterfinal matches to bow out of the men’s singles competition of the Indonesia Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, here on Thursday. However, Kiran George remained the lone Indian in the competition as he progressed to the quarterfinals with a 21-11, 13-21, 21-18 victory over Lu Guang Zu of China.

Earlier, taking on eighth-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, Sen came up with a strong fight but went down 19-21, 18-21. He had beaten Weng Hongyang of China in the opening round 24-22, 21-15. Agencies

