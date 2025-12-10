Injured Hazlewood ruled out of Ashes; Cummins set for comeback

BRISBANE: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss the rest of the series after suffering an injury setback while Pat Cummins appears certain to captain Australia in the third Test in Adelaide.

Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed on Tuesday that Hazlewood, who sustained a hamstring strain while bowling in the Sheffield Shield last month and then suffered a setback when he hurt his Achilles last week, would not feature against England this summer.

Hazlewood will instead focus on recovering in time for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that commences on February 7.

"Really flat for him. A couple of setbacks that we didn't see coming. We thought he'd play a huge part in the series. But really feel for him that he won't get that opportunity,"McDonald told reporters on Tuesday.

Cummins, who was close to returning on overs restrictions in Brisbane after his recovery from a lower-back injury, progressed quicker than expected and is almost certain to feature in the third Test.

"There won't be any match opportunities for Pat (before Adelaide) – and this is something we've done with Pat before long-ish layoffs, where we've put some time and effort into rebuilding his body," said McDonald. (IANS)

