Injury-hit Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

New YORK: Nick Kyrgios will not compete in the US Open for a third consecutive year after withdrawing from the event, tournament organizers said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Australian has struggled with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries in recent years.

Kyrgios produced the best season of his career in 2022 during which he reached that season's Wimbledon final and the quarter-final in New York before injuries took a toll.

He played just one match in 2023 and missed all of 2024 and has not played a singles match this year since losing in the second round at Miami in March.

Kyrgios will be replaced in the draw by a Lucky Loser.

The singles tournaments at the year's final Grand Slam begin on Sunday. Agencies

