Injury Woes: Gill and Rabada Ruled Out of Second Test in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: India suffered a major setback on the eve of the second Test, with captain Shubman Gill ruled out due to a neck spasm. Gill had travelled to Guwahati on November 19 after spending time under observation at a Kolkata hospital. However, he has now been deemed unfit to participate in the match.

“Gill will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury,” the BCCI said in a statement issued on Friday morning.

Moreover, South Africa suffered a significant setback as pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out due to a rib stress injury in this game also. The injury, sustained in Kolkata, will also keep him out of the upcoming white-ball series against India. Seamer Lungi Ngidi has already been drafted into the squad as cover for the injured Rabada.

