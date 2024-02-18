Inter crush Salernitana in Serie A

Rome: Inter continued their consistency as they registered the eighth consecutive victory on Friday by humiliating Salernitana 4-0 in Serie A.

The home side were aggressive from the very beginning as Marcus Thuram hit the upright before Guillermo Ochoa fingertipped Nicolo Barella’s strike onto the bar.

Inter surged into a 2-0 lead in a matter of two minutes, as Carlos Augusto crossed for Thuram to break the deadlock in the 17th minute before Lautaro Martinez finished with a rocket, while Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 by capitalizing on Ochoa’s howler in the 40th minute.

The Nerazzurri kept pressure after the break with Marko Arnautovic putting icing on the cake in the 90th minute.

With a game in hand, the win allowed Inter to run 10 points clear of second-placed Juve who visit Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Torino conquered Lecce 2-0. IANS

