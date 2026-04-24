Inter Miami CF Extend Unbeaten Run to Eight with Win Over Real Salt Lake

Utah: Inter Miami CF sealed a valuable 2-0 victory on the road over Real Salt Lake here at America First Field with stunners from midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and striker Luis Suarez securing the result.

With the win, Inter Miami extended its current unbeaten run this regular season to eight, and improved its record on the road to five wins, a draw, and a loss for a total 16 points - the best record on the road this season in MLS. IANS

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