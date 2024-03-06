Inter Milan extend Serie A lead to 15 points with hard-fought win over Genoa

MILAN: Inter Milan stretched its lead atop Serie A to 15 points as first-half goals by Kristjan Asllani and Alexis Sanchez, with a penalty, secured a 2-1 home win over Genoa on Monday.

Inter moved further ahead in the title race on 72 points after second-placed Juventus lost 2-1 at Napoli on Sunday.

Inter’s Simone Inzaghi had good reason to celebrate his 300th Serie A match as a manager, with his side winning all 12 of their matches so far this year and matching the points total they achieved in the whole of last season.

The defeat leave Genoa in 12th place with 33 points. Agencies

