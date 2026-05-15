Inter Milan seal domestic double with 2-0 Coppa Italia final win over Lazio

MILAN: Inter Milan beat Lazio 2-0 in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night, with an Adam Marusic own goal and a Lautaro Martinez strike handing the newly crowned Serie A champion the domestic double.

Inter started brightly at the Stadio Olimpico, carrying the confidence of its recent title triumph and a 3-0 league win over Lazio at the same venue on Sunday.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute when Marusic misjudged a header from a corner and diverted the ball into his own net.

Inter maintained control and nearly extended its lead soon after, but Denzel Dumfries saw his close-range volley blocked as Lazio struggled to cope with sustained pressure.

Lazio’s defensive troubles persisted 10 minutes before half-time when Nuno Tavares lost possession deep in his own half. Marcus Thuram capitalised, delivering a low cross for Martinez to tap in and double Inter’s advantage.

The victory secured Inter’s 10th Coppa Italia title and first its since 2023, capping a dominant season for the Milan club. Agencies

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